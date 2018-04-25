NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn teacher is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old boy.

Andre Braddy, a 34-year-old math teacher, was arrested and led out of the NYPD’s Special Victims Unit Wednesday evening.

Sources tell CBS2 he allegedly had sex with the student in a bathroom at Lenox Academy in Canarsie for longer than a month until the boy told his parents, who then contacted police.

The city’s Department of Education calls the allegations “deeply disturbing,” and adds Braddy is being kept away from students.

He will be removed from payroll as soon as legally possible, according to the DOE.

Braddy is charged with two counts of criminal sex acts, one count of acting in a manner injurious to a child, and sex abuse.