NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD and the MTA are searching for the owner of a dog that was seen on video attacking a woman on the subway.

It happened around 3 p.m. Friday on the 4 train approaching Wall Street.

Tahysi Kyng, who recorded the video, said it began when the dog’s owner had the pit bull sit on the seat next to the woman.

“She’s like, ‘the dog don’t belong on the seat,'” said Kyng. “He’s like, ‘I’m not moving my dog.'”

“She pushes it like, ‘What is this dog doing on the chair?’ And he’s like, ‘Do not push my dog’ and she does it one more time and he starts swinging,” said witness Denise Leon,

Witnesses said the woman and the dog’s owner began arguing with the dog in between the two of them.

“He’s jumping on her but she moves back. That’s when he catches hold of her shoe and he was not letting it go,” Leon said.

The pit bull continued tugging on her shoe, his jaw tightly clenched. Eventually, the owner was able to pull the dog off. He then slams the woman’s shoe on the ground towards her.

“He never told the dog to let her go at all,” said Kyng.

“Big dogs are not supposed to be on the train,” Leon said. “I just wanted to know if she was OK.”

Kyng said the conductor made everyone get off the train at the next stop.

The MTA allows dogs on the subway but they must be contained to a carrying case. A spokesperson told CBS2 the video is “disturbing and a clear violation of our rules.”

