NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Longtime Brooklyn Assemblyman Dov Hikind is calling it quits.

Hikind announced Wednesday he will not see reelection.

He was first elected to the New York State Assembly in 1983.

In his announcement, Hikind said that despite accomplishing a lot, he only regrets he could not have done more.

Hikind would only say his future plans include helping the Jewish community.