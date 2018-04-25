CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNewYork) – President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania hosted their first state dinner at the White House on Tuesday.

Now, the first lady’s clothes have more than just fashion experts talking.

Many of the items at the retail store Necessary Clothing in SoHo, Manhattan are influenced by celebrity styles — with price tags most can afford. Soon, the store’s assistant buyer says you may see their selection turn a little bit more presidential.

“After seeing Melania’s stunning, masterful piece… That is something I hope one day we get to carry at Necessary Clothing,” said Leeanna DeSimone.

gettyimages 950924256 First Lady Melania Trump’s State Dinner Gown Dazzles Fashion World

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron (unseen), for a State Dinner at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, April 24, 2018. (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images)

The dress she’s referring to is a CHANEL gown that sparkled and stole the show.

“Melania is really bring it to us. She is a fashion icon in my eyes,” DeSimone said.

“I think that style was very elegant,” one man said.

“It was very nice, chic, it was cute. I liked it,” a woman added.

gettyimages 950668346 First Lady Melania Trump’s State Dinner Gown Dazzles Fashion World

U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron take part in a state arrival ceremony at the White House April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The first lady wore a Michael Kors blazer and skirt to the arrival ceremony, which you can buy online for nearly $2,000, along with a custom-made white brimmed hat by Herve Pierre.

“I feel like there was a lot of homage to Jackie O and homage to Olivia Pope,” said lifestyle expert Shaunya Hartley, adding that many people admire the first lady’s fashion and will continue to watch her for trends. “I think we are visual people. We love things that look great, no matter what the political affiliation.”

Many American designers refused to work with Melania at the beginning of her husband’s presidency, but Hartley said that may change.

“She has actually been seen in a number of European luxury designers,” she said. “But the great thing about what she wore on the front lawn is that it’s from Michael Kors.” 

The dress Melania wore to the state dinner was donated to her from CHANEL and will be gifted to the National Archives.

