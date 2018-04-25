WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNewYork) – President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania hosted their first state dinner at the White House on Tuesday.

Now, the first lady’s clothes have more than just fashion experts talking.

Many of the items at the retail store Necessary Clothing in SoHo, Manhattan are influenced by celebrity styles — with price tags most can afford. Soon, the store’s assistant buyer says you may see their selection turn a little bit more presidential.

“After seeing Melania’s stunning, masterful piece… That is something I hope one day we get to carry at Necessary Clothing,” said Leeanna DeSimone.

The dress she’s referring to is a CHANEL gown that sparkled and stole the show.

“Melania is really bring it to us. She is a fashion icon in my eyes,” DeSimone said.

“I think that style was very elegant,” one man said.

“It was very nice, chic, it was cute. I liked it,” a woman added.

The first lady wore a Michael Kors blazer and skirt to the arrival ceremony, which you can buy online for nearly $2,000, along with a custom-made white brimmed hat by Herve Pierre.

“I feel like there was a lot of homage to Jackie O and homage to Olivia Pope,” said lifestyle expert Shaunya Hartley, adding that many people admire the first lady’s fashion and will continue to watch her for trends. “I think we are visual people. We love things that look great, no matter what the political affiliation.”

Many American designers refused to work with Melania at the beginning of her husband’s presidency, but Hartley said that may change.

“She has actually been seen in a number of European luxury designers,” she said. “But the great thing about what she wore on the front lawn is that it’s from Michael Kors.”

The dress Melania wore to the state dinner was donated to her from CHANEL and will be gifted to the National Archives.