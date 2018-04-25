CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Donald Trump, FBI, Local TV, Michael Cohen, Stormy Daniels

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen plans to plead the fifth in a lawsuit filed by adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Cohen has been asking a federal judge in Los Angeles to delay the case after FBI agents raided his home and office earlier this month, seeking records about a nondisclosure agreement Daniels signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and has sued to invalidate the confidentiality agreement that prevents her discussing it. She’s also suing Cohen, alleging defamation.

michaelcohen 865948696 Michael Cohen Plans To Plead The Fifth In Stormy Daniels Suit

Michael Cohen (credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Cohen sought to delay the civil case 90 days after the raid, arguing that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination may be jeopardized if legal proceedings aren’t stayed.

But last week, U.S. District Judge S. James Otero said there were “gaping holes” in Cohen’s request for a delay.

Cohen’s lawyer argued in court last week that because the criminal investigation overlaps with issues in the lawsuit, his client’s right against self-incrimination could be adversely impacted because he won’t be able to respond and defend himself.

More: Sean Hannity Identified As Client Of President Trump’s Personal Attorney Michael Cohen

In a court filing on Wednesday, Cohen said that FBI agents had seized “various electronic devices and documents in my possession” which contain information about the $130,000 Daniels was paid as part of the agreement. Agents also seized communications with his lawyer, Brent Blakely, about the civil case, Cohen said.

Daniels has offered to return the $130,000 and argues the agreement is legally invalid because it was only signed by her and Cohen, not by Trump.

Cohen will assert his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination “in connection with all proceedings in this case,” he wrote.

Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, said Cohen’s filing was a “stunning development.”

“Never before in our nation’s history has the attorney for the sitting President invoked the 5th Amend in connection with issues surrounding the President,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, CBS News reports sources close to Cohen are concerned he might flip and turn on the president. Sources have told CBS News that Cohen expects to be charged in connection with the FBI raids.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

