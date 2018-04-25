CBS 2 NYSinger Justin Bieber sits courtside during the game between the New York Knicks and the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden on February 2, 2011 in New York City. (credit: Nick Laham/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye […]
WCBS 880Singer Justin Bieber sits courtside during the game between the New York Knicks and the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden on February 2, 2011 in New York City. (credit: Nick Laham/Getty Images) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since […]
1010 WINSSinger Justin Bieber sits courtside during the game between the New York Knicks and the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden on February 2, 2011 in New York City. (credit: Nick Laham/Getty Images) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has […]
WFANSinger Justin Bieber sits courtside during the game between the New York Knicks and the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden on February 2, 2011 in New York City. (credit: Nick Laham/Getty Images) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut […]
WLNYSinger Justin Bieber sits courtside during the game between the New York Knicks and the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden on February 2, 2011 in New York City. (credit: Nick Laham/Getty Images) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Port Authoroity, Tenafly

TENAFLY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Video shows a Port Authority commissioner cursing at police in Tenafly.

Commissioner Caren Turner resigned after the incident came to light.

The Port Authority said the video appears to show Turner trying to use her influence to get her daughter’s friend out of trouble for an expired registration. It’s a violation of the board’s code of ethics, the Port Authority said.

The video shows Turner introducing herself to officers and saying she’s there as a “concerned citizen and friend of the mayor” before asking why they were pulled over.

She later identifies herself as a Commissioner of the Port Authority and demanding repeatedly to know why they were pulled over, which the officers decline to do, telling her to ask the driver.

“I will be talking to the Chief of Police of Tenafly,” Turner said.

“The video speaks for itself.  The conduct was indefensible.  The Board takes its recently adopted Code of Ethics for Commissioners extremely seriously and was preparing to form a special committee to review the findings of the Inspector General investigation and take action at this Thursday’s Board meeting.  Commissioner Turner’s resignation was appropriate given her outrageous conduct,” the Port Authority said in a statement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch