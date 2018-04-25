TENAFLY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Video shows a Port Authority commissioner cursing at police in Tenafly.

Commissioner Caren Turner resigned after the incident came to light.

The Port Authority said the video appears to show Turner trying to use her influence to get her daughter’s friend out of trouble for an expired registration. It’s a violation of the board’s code of ethics, the Port Authority said.

The video shows Turner introducing herself to officers and saying she’s there as a “concerned citizen and friend of the mayor” before asking why they were pulled over.

She later identifies herself as a Commissioner of the Port Authority and demanding repeatedly to know why they were pulled over, which the officers decline to do, telling her to ask the driver.

“I will be talking to the Chief of Police of Tenafly,” Turner said.

“The video speaks for itself. The conduct was indefensible. The Board takes its recently adopted Code of Ethics for Commissioners extremely seriously and was preparing to form a special committee to review the findings of the Inspector General investigation and take action at this Thursday’s Board meeting. Commissioner Turner’s resignation was appropriate given her outrageous conduct,” the Port Authority said in a statement.