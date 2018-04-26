CBS 2 NYduring Game Seven of the 2011 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Arena on June 15, 2011 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table […]
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

A much drier day is on tap as we look towards the fantastic Thursday we have in store.

Skies are mostly clear by mid morning and any fog leftover out east should be gone.

nu tu skycast 3d today 2 4/26

CBS2

Temps warm up into the upper 60s by afternoon, and its should a clear night on the mild side. Today’s high: 66-72°.

Tonight drops down into the 50s. Tomorrow, clouds return as well as another rain chance to finish the week.

nu tu 7day auto 5 4/26

CBS2

Not much is expected and temps are around 60°, so we can handle that. Have a great day!

– G

