By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

A much drier day is on tap as we look towards the fantastic Thursday we have in store.

Skies are mostly clear by mid morning and any fog leftover out east should be gone.

Temps warm up into the upper 60s by afternoon, and its should a clear night on the mild side. Today’s high: 66-72°.

Tonight drops down into the 50s. Tomorrow, clouds return as well as another rain chance to finish the week.

Not much is expected and temps are around 60°, so we can handle that. Have a great day!

– G