NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — No, it’s not just in your head. New Yorkers are increasingly being ticketed.

In fact, more than nine million tickets are handed out each year, and that’s parking violations alone. Believe it or not, there are certain spots where you’re more than likely to get that dreaded red envelope.

The corner of 39th Street and Third Avenue is the number one location for tickets in the Big Apple, where agents doled out more than 10,000 violations in 2017.

“At rush hour, this is a main route heading into the 59th Street Bridge,” Robert Sinclair from AAA said. “Unfortunately, people get into the intersection not realizing they can’t make it completely through and they get cited.”

Siad Ladu is one of those people. Traffic enforcement agents issued him nearly $2,000 in summonses last year, he says, for all sorts of infractions including blocking the box.

“I lost a lot of money,” the cabbie told CBS2.

It’s not the only spot where he believes they lay in waiting. To find out just how bad it is, AAA sorted through online city records to find the most ticketed addresses or just about every imaginable parking violation.

Locations like One Penn Plaza on 33rd between Seventh and Eighth Avenues, the top location for the top violation — no standing. Agents handed out nearly 1,300 no standing tickets on the block to drivers like delivery man Darwin Comacho.

“All the time,” he said. “All the time.”

Part of the time, says Sinclair, is the street itself.

“It’s two-way, but it’s not a through street,” he said. “There is a pedestrian plaza and mall and you have to turn around and exit.”

70th Avenue between Austin Street and Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills is another problem street. It’s where more than 1,200 tickets were given out — for no parking infractions.

“When you’re looking around here it can be a little confusing,” Sinclair says of the intersection. “You got some arrows pointing the same direction and in other signs we got arrows pointing in both directions.”

The number one ticketed location for blocking a bus stop is 204 Livingston St. in Downtown Brooklyn. If you violate alternate side of the street parking rules at 50 Parkside Ave. in Prospect Park, expect to get a ticket.

You’re more likely to get caught double parking outside of 375 Lexington Ave. Meanwhile, drivers are likely to find themselves writing a big check to the city for failing to place a muni-reader receipt on their dashboard or letting it expire inside the Sunnyside Municipal lot.

“It works out to nearly $300 million in revenue,” Sinclair said.

AAA isn’t saying the city is unfairly ticketing drivers. The majority of the time, it says, they’re in the wrong for either ignoring or not reading the signs correctly. They will, however, bring any particularly confusing signage to the city’s attention.

Below is a full list of the city’s most ticketed locations, courtesy of AAA: