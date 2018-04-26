CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Allison Janney, Mom, Only CBS, Patti LuPone, Young Sheldon

On tonight’s episode of ‘Mom’, Patti Lupone Lupone plays Rita, the new building owner where Bonnie (Allison Janney) and Christy (Anna Faris) reside.

In this clip, Bonnie encounters the Rita when she shows up at the front door asking about a vacant apartment. In typical Bonnie fashion, their conversation gets them off to a poor start.

During the shooting of this MOM episode, an incredible chance meeting occurred between the 2-time Tony Award winner (Evita and Gypsy), Patti Lupone and 9-year-old fan and YOUNG SHELDON star Iain Armitage. The MOM and YOUNG SHELDON sets are only steps away from each other so Iain had the grand opportunity to introduce himself and take an adorable photo with Patti Lupone. Iain, who is a HUGE theater buff and completely in awe of “Miss Patti Lupone” as he calls her, filmed an episode of YOUNG SHELDON a few weeks prior in which he tries out for the school play and his audition song was “Don’t Cry for me Argentina”. The song was made famous by Patti Lupone in the musical Evita.

This episode of ‘Mom’ airs Thursday, Apr. 28 at 9/8c on CBS. Check local listings for more information.

patti iain ii Watch Allison Janney & Patti Lupone Get Off To A Bad Start In This Clip From Mom

Pictured L to R: Patti Lupone and Iain Armitage. Photo: Richard Cartwright/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

 

