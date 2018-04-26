NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a robbery suspect who they say was seen on surveillance video attacking a man inside his home in Queens.

It happened just before 3 a.m. last Saturday in the area of 263rd Street and East Williston Avenue.

Police said the suspect followed a 65-year-old man to his home, pushed the door open and pulled out a gun. He then threw the man to the ground, punched him in the face numerous times and grabbed the man’s wallet, police said.

Investigators said the suspect then fled the scene in a gray minivan.

The NYPD describes the suspect as a black man between the ages of 25 and 30 with a mustache and a goatee. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater, sweatpants and dark-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.