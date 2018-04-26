CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Chatham Township, Local TV, Marc Liverman

CHATHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — With the warm weather finally here, officials say to beware of bears that aren’t shy about where they get their snacks.

Barely an inch of glass was the only thing that separated Morris County homeowner Daniel Baesler from a black bear Tuesday night. He caught the encounter on camera from inside his Chatham Township home.

“I looked outside and there was a giant bear just sitting here eating birdseed,” Baseler told CBS2’s Marc Liverman. “I’ve heard of bear sightings but I’ve never seen one and I’ve certainly never seen one this close to a house.”

Baesler says up close it looked massive.

“When it was standing it’s back was about as high as the railing here but if it got up on its hind legs it would be taller than us,” he said.

The animal managed to make it up to his second floor deck for the meal, taking its time to chow down on every last seed.

“It seems like it looked over at me a couple times like it may have been aware that I was there,” Baesler said. “It kind of freaked me out, I didn’t want it to come charging or something.”

The bear ripped off his birdfeeder with almost no effort, so Daniel called 911 and with the help of some officers’ radios and lights the bear sauntered back into the woods.

Animal control officer Carol Tylor says the close encounter isn’t that rare this time of year as bears come out of hibernation.

“They’re a little hungry and they’re looking for love and unfortunately the bigger bears are going to chase the smaller bears out of the wooded areas which leaves them in our communities,” she said.

Officer Tyler has dealt with about 30 bear sighting calls in the last month, and says it’s rare that a black bear will attack a human.

Still, she urges caution.

“Don’t make eye contact, don’t yell or run,” she said. “Simply say ‘all right buddy, we’re good,’ and try to back away.”

If you see one on your deck officials say do what Daniel did — stay inside.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch