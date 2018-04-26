NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crews are working to clean up scaffolding that scattered on the Cross Bronx Expressway Thursday morning.

The metal scaffolding was being carried on a truck when it spilled across the roadway after the truck apparently hit an overpass approaching Third Avenue.

The fire department is on the scene trying to get all the debris off the road. At least one car may have also been involved in the incident.

Due to fallen debris, expect extensive traffic delays in both directions on the Cross Bronx Expressway at Crotona Parkway in The Bronx. Consider alternate routes. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/KVVnlbeL5T. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) April 26, 2018

The westbound side of the Cross Bronx Expressway was fully closed for over an hour.

Delays on the westbound side continue back to Co-op City with eastbound delays stretching back across the George Washington Bridge, where there is a 90-minute delay.

Drivers should consider alternate routes.