CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Local TV, MTA, Subway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD have arrested the owner of a dog that attacked another passenger in the subway.

The pit bull latched onto a passenger’s foot and wouldn’t let go. The incident was caught on video.

Ruben Roncallo, 53, was charged with reckless endangerment and assault.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Friday on the 4 train approaching Wall Street.

Witnesses told CBS2’s Ali Bauman from the moment the dog got onto the busy subway car, they could feel the tension. Its owner only had it on a leash, which is against MTA rules.

Video shows commuters circling around the pit bull with its teeth tightly clenched around a woman’s shoe. Her leg twists as the dog tugs on her foot.

Tahysi Kyng recorded the video and said it all started when the dog’s owner sat his pet on the seat.

“She’s like, ‘the dog doesn’t belong on the seat.’ He’s like, ‘I’m not moving my dog,’” said Kyng.

“She pushes it like, ‘What is this dog doing on the chair?’ And he’s like, ‘do not push my dog.’ And she does it one more time, and he just goes swinging,” another witness Denise Leon added.

Kyng said the woman and dog owner started fighting, with the pit bull still between them.

Other riders kept their distance as the owner wrestled the dog off by its collar. He then threw the woman’s shoe back at her.

“He never told the dog to let her go at all,” said Kyng.

Kyng said the conductor made everyone get off the train at the next stop. He didn’t get a chance to ask the woman if she was alright, but she was able to walk and didn’t appear to be bleeding.

The MTA allows dogs on subway cars but they must be contained to a carrying case. A spokesperson told CBS2 the video is “disturbing and a clear violation of our rules.”

MTA Chairman Joe Lhota said the video left him “outraged.”

“There’s no reason in the world why that dog was allowed — one, on board, down to the platform, on the train, but let alone harassing one of my passengers,” Lhota said.

In 2017, police issued 85 summonses to riders for having an unauthorized animal on a subway or bus. So far this year, 20 riders have been busted. The penalty? A $25 fine.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch