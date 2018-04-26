Before and after of MTA work repainting a subway platform in Bed-Stuy on April 26, 2018. (credit: @boshj via Twitter)

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Commuters want to see improvements made in the MTA’s subway stations… but maybe not during the morning rush hour.

People took to social media pointing out repainting work on the yellow track-side edge of the Rockaway Ave. C train station’s platform in Bed-Stuy.

Twitter user @boshj made the prediction.

someone just put down a fresh coat of yellow paint on the subway platform edge……. at 9:30 on a wednesday morning. this platform is going to be a mess of yellow footprints by the end of the day. what is going on pic.twitter.com/4SQa27HoCh — bosh (noted transit enthusiast) (@boshj) April 25, 2018

“Someone just put down a fresh coat of yellow paint on the subway platform edge… at 9:30 on a Wednesday morning,” said @boshj. “This platform is going to be a mess of yellow footprints by the end of the day. What is going on.”

Sure enough, just a few minutes later, new posts from inside a train showed the result.

update: the results have been as expected pic.twitter.com/PADIfLNylq — bosh (noted transit enthusiast) (@boshj) April 25, 2018

“The results have been as expected,” posted @boshj.