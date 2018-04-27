NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Another superhero movie is flexing its muscles at the box office, and it could be a record-breaking debut in North America.

“Avengers: Infinity War” premiered in New York City on Friday, and fans just can’t get enough.

“Three words: emotional, epic, excelsior,” said Andrew Adriano, of Hollis, Queens.

With props in hand, the self-proclaimed Marvel super-fan took off work to see the new movie.

“Marvel is not just a movie. Marvel is a lifestyle,” Adriano said.

Over the past two days, the film has already earned nearly $100 million in 43 countries — before it even debuted in the U.S.

“Since I saw ‘Black Panther,’ I have just been waiting for this to come out,” one man said.

“It was amazing. I love it, love, love, love,” a woman added.

“A lot of action scenes. It never was boring,” said another man.

Connor Mitchell put on his Star-Lord costume and traveled from Baltimore to Manhattan’s Upper West Side, saying he needed to see the movie in IMAX at the AMC Loews theater.

“Being able to see this here is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” he said.

It’s an opportunity New York Magazine movie critic David Edelstein believes many will jump at.

“It is an extravaganza. It basically bulldozes you into loving it,” he said. “It plays you like a violin.”

He said with so many celebrities playing the world’s favorite superheroes, it’s sure to be the movie of the summer. But get ready to sit through 2.5 hours of it.

“It’s way too long. But it’s meta, it’s heaven for the people who are immersed in this universe,” said Edelstein.

Fans seemed to not mind the time and actually wanted more.

“The whole theater even stayed at the end to clap and cheer for every moment,” one man said.

“It was jaw-dropping,” a woman added.

Good thing it appears this isn’t the last movie for the Marvel universe.

Fandango reports last week “Avengers: Infinity War” sold out more than 1,000 screenings in the U.S. alone.