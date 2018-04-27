NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating after they say a woman was found dead inside a home in the Bronx.

Police responding to a 911 call for a wellness check Thursday night said they found 31-year-old Kayon Williams unconscious and unresponsive with trauma about the body inside a bedroom of a home on Lurting Avenue.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sources say the home belongs to a man she just started dating, CBS2 reported. Police said a 28-year-old person of interest was taken into custody at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.