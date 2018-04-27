NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – When you think of the Rockefeller name, you think big money.

Now, a huge auction of the family’s collection is about to kick off at Christie’s. As CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reports, the hope is to bring in big money for charity.

Peggy and David Rockefeller spent a lifetime building an incredible collection of art, furniture, jewelry and just about anything you can imagine. There are nearly 2,000 pieces up for auction.

“The most expensive piece in the sale is the Picasso behind me. A young girl with a basket of flowers painted in 1905,” said Conor Jordan, of Christie’s.

It’s expected to go for $100 million.

There’s also Monet and Renoir. But if you don’t have millions to spend, don’t worry.

“Not everything is hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars. There are some wonderful things at just a few hundred dollars,” Jordan said.

The least expensive item Hsu found was a set of small playing cards in a silver case for just $1 to $200. Also on the lower end is a Rockefeller money clip and several sets of cuff links.

For some glitz and glamour, there’s plenty of jewelry.

“So in the jewelry section I would say the most expensive piece that we have is a cashmere sapphire. It’s five carats,” said Daphne Lingon, also of Christie’s. “The estimate is $150-$200,000.”

The Rockefellers were married in 1940 and the engagement ring is also up for grabs.

“It’s set with an emerald cut diamond that weighs 5.63 carats,” Lingon said.

The estimated sales price is $80-$120,000.

The auction is expected to raise $1 billion, and the money will be donated to a dozen charities and educational institutions.

You can visit the exhibition at Christie’s starting Saturday, and the auction will begin on May 1.