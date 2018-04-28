NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Italian cuisine is more than just pizza and spaghetti.

Chef Giusto Priola stopped by to show off a few easy to make dishes that’ll be sure to please your taste buds.

Here’s a Chef Giusto’s recipe for the classic Roman dish Cacio e Pepe:

INGREDIENTS: Fresh Tonnarelli Pasta (140gr per person), Pecorino Romano Cheese, EVOO, Pepper.

RECIPE:

1) Bring water to a boil in a pan

2) Pour fresh pasta into the pan (boil for 3 minutes)

3) In the mean time, grate pecorino romano cheese, add a little EVOO and pepper. Add some pasta water to the

mix and keep on mixing until it becomes a cream.

4) Drain the pasta.

5) Mix the pasta into the pepper/cheese/oil cream. If it needs to be more fluid, add water from the pasta.

6) Serve the pasta.