NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 9-year-old boy has died after being hit by an SUV in Queens.

Police said Giovanni Ampuero and his mother were crossing Northern Boulevard near 70th Street around 1:30 p.m. Saturday when they were struck by a red Jeep Compass making a left turn.

The boy was rushed to Elmhurst General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The SUV fled the scene but was located a short distance away, police said. The elderly driver was taken into custody and charges are pending.