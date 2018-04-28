PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — New video shows the Christmas Eve arrest of a star from the hit reality series “Real Housewives of New York City.”

Investigators say Luann de Lesseps threatened to kill a police officer as they placed her in the back of a patrol car last December.

The 52-year-old was arrested on disorderly intoxication charges in Palm Beach, Florida.

The video shows the housewife twisting her way out of handcuffs as police say she slams a door on another officer’s head.

De Lesseps is expected back in court next month.