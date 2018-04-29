CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Brave 11-Year-Old Staying Busy At School, With Friends, As Attacker's Sentencing Phase Begins
Filed Under:Daniel St. Hubert, Dave Carlin, Local TV, Mikayla Capers, P.J. Avitto

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The girl who miraculously survived being stabbed 16 times by a stranger in a Brooklyn elevator talked to prosecutors on Sunday.

They’re preparing for the sentencing in two weeks of the man convicted of attacking her and killing her best friend.

Brave Mikayla Capers also spoke exclusively to CBS2’s Dave Carlin.

“I would like to say thank you to everyone that helped me through the time, sent me letters and sent me things I needed for support,” Mikayla said.

brooklyn stabbing Exclusive: Elevator Stabbing Victim Mikayla Capers Speaks To CBS2

Prince Joshua Avitto, left, and Mikayla Capers back in 2014. (Credit: CBS 2)

It was the 11-year-old’s first interview since the verdict that found Daniel St. Hubert guilty of viciously stabbing her inside an elevator in East New York back in 2014.

The stranger who followed her in to the lift also stabbed to death Mikayla’s companion, her best friend P.J. Avitto.

On Sunday afternoon, Mikayla and a large number of her family members went to the office of Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, reuniting with detectives and prosecutors. Some she had not seen since right after the attack when she was 7 years old.

They fought tirelessly for justice on her and P.J.’s behalf.

Mikayla was escorted upstairs. At her side was her great-grandmother, Regenia Trevathan, who did the honors of introducing the girl who has endured so much to DA Gonzalez.

“I wish this had never happened,” Gonzalez said. “We are going to the next stage, which is to talk about sentencing.”

The family and prosecutors went in to a session behind closed boardroom doors to talk about the sentencing phase. Privacy was very necessary for the discussion of how to prepare necessary victim impact statements that delve in to how Mikayla suffered, along with those close to her, and the pain felt by P.J.’s family.

“The verdict came out correct,” said Aricka McClinton, P.J.’s mother. “Because he can’t be here anymore, so I have to represent P.J.”

St. Hubert’s motive remains a mystery. He faces life in prison.

Mikayla is embracing life. She is appearing in an upcoming play at school and art is helping her heal. She told CBS2’s Carlin she’ll be a professional artist one day, much more than that girl known for the elevator attack.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch