HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Town of Hempstead is debating a new law which would make the process of hiring consultants open to the public, and would force bidding to be competitive.

It’s America’s largest township, but you wouldn’t know who it’s doing business with according to Democratic Town Supervisor Laura Gillen, who’s on a campaign to reveal who the town hires as professional service contractors for everything from legal services and insurance to design.

“This has been a town shrouded in secrecy for over 100 years,” she told CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff. “The public has a right to know how their money is being spent.”

Gillen posted a list on the town’s website showing more than $3 million in legal fees paid to outside counsel over two years which was handpicked without competitive bidding.

“It just turned out that all the people that were chosen were all politically connected law firms,” Gillen said.

More than $2.26 million was paid to a law firm which employs Nassau GOP leader Joe Mondello and others with Republican ties.

Gillen has proposed competitive bidding for all consulting work over $20,000, saying her goal is “a fair and transparent process and has nothing to do with who donates to whom.”

Voters are mixed on the issue. State law requires competitive bidding for municipalities’ physical work, but professional services are exempt.

Tom Wassel, Chair of the Nassau County BAR Association’s Municipal Law Committee, says there’s a reason for that.

“You’re looking for specialized experience, specialized knowledge, and it’s not always the cheapest lawyer,” he said. “You can’t always take the lowest price.”

The measure was twice tabled by the Republican majority, but currently has support from Republican Erin King Sweeney.

Gillen says watch for other government contracts to be posted online, but it could take time since she found little in town government is in digital format.

The vote to require competitive bidding will be held next Tuesday.

