NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new way to recycle unwanted items, and maybe pick up some interesting finds, is gaining steam in New York City.

‘Stop & Swap’ events are being held every week in different neighborhoods by the city’s Department of Sanitation.

People can drop anything off they want to get rid of and take home as many items as they want completely free of charge.

The only catch? All donations must be clean, reusable, and small enough to be carried away.

Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia said so far this year the events have helped keep 44 tons of waste from entering the city’s landfills.

The department hopes the program will help the city reach its ambitious goal of producing zero waste by 2030.

To find a ‘Stop & Swap’ event by you, CLICK HERE.