NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was brutally beaten and possibly sexually assaulted Monday morning in Queens, police said.

It happened at around 8:30 a.m. at 72nd Road near Kissena Boulevard in Kew Gardens.

The 52-year-old victim had just dropped a child off at a nearby school.

Police believe the victim was followed and attacked at random.

The victim was beaten so badly she’s almost unrecognizable and may have suffered a fractured neck.

She was found unconscious at the bottom of an exterior stairwell.

First responders rushed her to the hospital in serious condition.

Police are canvassing the area.