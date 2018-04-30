Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was brutally beaten and possibly sexually assaulted Monday morning in Queens, police said.
It happened at around 8:30 a.m. at 72nd Road near Kissena Boulevard in Kew Gardens.
The 52-year-old victim had just dropped a child off at a nearby school.
Police believe the victim was followed and attacked at random.
The victim was beaten so badly she’s almost unrecognizable and may have suffered a fractured neck.
She was found unconscious at the bottom of an exterior stairwell.
First responders rushed her to the hospital in serious condition.
Police are canvassing the area.