FORT WORTH (CBS LOCAL) – A head-on crash killed their parents, and now a brother and sister have seen each other for the first time since their deaths.

The children’s great aunt posted a moving photo of Zachary Clemens, 5, holding his sister, Angela Clemens’ hand on a hospital bed at Cook Children’s Hospital.

The Facebook post reads: I stand all amazed at the miracles which occur when we align our prayers with our Heavenly Father’s will. Yesterday, we asked for you all to send a special prayer for Zachary. We have seen so many miracles with him. Yesterday, he was able to leave his bed and get into the wheelchair for the first time. He and Angie were able to see each other for the first time. Angie has had a lot of brain injuries, but yesterday she was able to read and sing with us. Our hearts are so full of the miracles we are experiencing. This morning Wyatt was taken out of his wheelchair and was walking towards the physical therapy room and the therapist had to stop him from trying to run. Thank you so much for your support and prayers. We feel them. Miracles are Happening!

According to KTXS, the siblings’ parents, Jim Alan Clemens, 31, and Karisa Brianne Clemens, 29, were driving back from a family outing on April 7 when another driver lost control of a Chevrolet Tahoe and struck the family’s Suburban head-on.

The parents died in the crash, along with their 2-month-old daughter, Julieanna. Zachary, Angela and their two other siblings, Wyatt, 4, and Nicholas, 2, were taken to the hospital.

“It’s really devastating,” Burrell said. “Little Zachary broke his back, but could feel his toes and that’s awesome.”

According to a fundraising page on Facebook, Angela and Wyatt were the most seriously injured.

“The children will need extensive care for many months,” the page reads. “We are seeking funds to help with the funeral arrangements and for medical care of these sweet little children. Thank you for your help and for your faith and prayers as we try to support this special family.”

The San Angelo Standard-Times reported the Texas Department of Public Safety said they are investigating the crash.

H/T: CBS DFW

