WASHINGTON, DC (CBS News) — For the first time in office, President Trump is hosting an African president at the White House on Monday — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting, which is expected to focus primarily on economic issues, comes three months after Trump made controversial comments about immigrants from African nations during an Oval Office meeting in January.

Nigeria was one of a number of outraged African countries to summon the U.S. ambassador to explain Trump’s reported vulgar remarks during a meeting on immigration legislation.

Trump already had caused anger in Nigeria in June when he reportedly said Nigerians wouldn’t want to return to their “huts” if allowed to visit the U.S. The White House has since denied those reports, calling the claims “outrageous.”

The president’s former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson attempted to mend fences in Africa and reaffirm the U.S.-Africa relationship during his last overseas trip in March. He was promptly ousted upon his arrival back from his tour.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country with almost 200 million people, is the largest economy on the continent and the leading crude oil exporter. Buhari was one of the first two African leaders Mr. Trump called after he took power, along with South Africa’s president.