By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

Sunshine will stick around for the remainder of the day with temperatures running about 25 degrees warmer than yesterday. Enjoy!

Tonight will remain mostly clear and a bit milder with temps only falling into the low 60s. There will still be some chilly spots in the suburbs though with lows in the 50s and 40s.

Sunshine will dominate again tomorrow with a southwest breeze in place. These winds will serve to drive our temps into the 80s — nearly 20 degrees above normal!

As for Thursday, the trend continues with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s to nearly 90!

Get ready, here comes summer!