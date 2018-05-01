By Ashleyan Lopez

There’s no greater bond than a mother-daughter one. Throughout the up and downs of every stage in our lives, the love is always unconditional and the bond remains tight. Though life can get in the way sometimes, it’s important to remember to keep this bond alive. Here are five date ideas for the mother-daughter duo looking to spend some quality time together.

Ohm Spa & Lounge

260 Fifth Ave., 5th Floor

New York, NY 10001

(212) 845-9812

www.ohmspa.com

Take a day off and pamper yourselves at the Ohm Spa & Lounge. The spa and lounge offers packages that include massages, facials and body scrubs. You can get the massage-for-two treatment and share a room. A spa may seem cliche but it gives you both the opportunity to bond while enjoying some well-deserved relaxing activities.

Brooklyn Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival: Spring Edition

Industry City, Building. 2 The Landing

220 36th St.

Brooklyn, NY 11232

What’s better than wining and dining? Let loose and have some guiltless fun while sampling Brooklyn’s finest food and wine at the Brooklyn Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival. General admission for the festival includes samples of wine, light bites and food featured from Brooklyn’s top chefs’ signature dishes. The festive atmosphere is perfect for you and your mom to enjoy great conversation, music and laughter. The festival will take place on May 12.

M Dance & Fitness

519 8th Ave. Floor 12

New York, NY 10018

(212) 361-9948

For the active duo, you can try out a dance class. It’s a fun way to stay fit and can even become a weekly date. M Dance and Fitness offer a variety of classes including zumba, hip hop, 90s dance party and more. It doesn’t matter if either of you are a beginner or seasoned dancer, the classes are welcoming for dancers of all levels. Any dance class is perfect for all who are looking for an exciting way to let loose and bond over a successful workout.

Manhattan Walking Tour

55 W. 55th St.

New York, NY 10019

(914) 564-0461

Though we live in New York, we tend to forget how great it is. Act like tourists for a day and explore the city with the Manhattan Walking Tour. The historical tours explore The High Line, Central Park, Times Square and the food tours seek out the greatest Manhattan has to offer in Hell’s Kitchen, Chinatown and more. If you and your mom love to explore and are adventurers, this thrilling reminder of your city’s beauty and uniqueness might be for you.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

1000 Fifth Ave.

New York, NY 10028

(212) 535-7710

If you’re a mom in search of an all-ages activity, visiting a museum is a great option anyone would enjoy. The Metropolitan Museum of Art is one of the finest and largest museums of the United States and presents more than two million works of art. You can connect with your little girl- who’ll always be your little girl no matter her age- as the museum opens up conversation for culture, history and art. The Met is a mommy/daughter experience neither of you could ever forget.

