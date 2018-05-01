CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Ashleyan Lopez, best of, Eat.See.Play, Play

By Ashleyan Lopez

There’s no greater bond than a mother-daughter one. Throughout the up and downs of every stage in our lives, the love is always unconditional and the bond remains tight. Though life can get in the way sometimes, it’s important to remember to keep this bond alive. Here are five date ideas for the mother-daughter duo looking to spend some quality time together.

Ohm Spa & Lounge
260 Fifth Ave., 5th Floor
New York, NY 10001
(212) 845-9812
www.ohmspa.com

Take a day off and pamper yourselves at the Ohm Spa & Lounge. The spa and lounge offers packages that include massages, facials and body scrubs. You can get the massage-for-two treatment and share a room. A spa may seem cliche but it gives you both the opportunity to bond while enjoying some well-deserved relaxing activities.

Brooklyn Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival: Spring Edition
Industry City, Building. 2 The Landing
220 36th St.
Brooklyn, NY 11232
www.newyorkwineevents.com

What’s better than wining and dining? Let loose and have some guiltless fun while sampling Brooklyn’s finest food and wine at the Brooklyn Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival. General admission for the festival includes samples of wine, light bites and food featured from Brooklyn’s top chefs’ signature dishes. The festive atmosphere is perfect for you and your mom to enjoy great conversation, music and laughter. The festival will take place on May 12.

M Dance & Fitness
519 8th Ave. Floor 12
New York, NY 10018
(212) 361-9948
www.mdancefitness.com 

For the active duo, you can try out a dance class. It’s a fun way to stay fit and can even become a weekly date. M Dance and Fitness offer a variety of classes including zumba, hip hop, 90s dance party and more. It doesn’t matter if either of you are a beginner or seasoned dancer, the classes are welcoming for dancers of all levels. Any dance class is perfect for all who are looking for an exciting way to let loose and bond over a successful workout.

Related:  NYC’s Best Dance Clubs: Salsa, Latin, EDM, 90s Hits, More

Manhattan Walking Tour
55 W. 55th St.
New York, NY 10019
(914) 564-0461
www.manhattanwalkingtour.com

Though we live in New York, we tend to forget how great it is. Act like tourists for a day and explore the city with the Manhattan Walking Tour. The historical tours explore The High Line, Central Park, Times Square and the food tours seek out the greatest Manhattan has to offer in Hell’s Kitchen, Chinatown and more. If you and your mom love to explore and are adventurers, this thrilling reminder of your city’s beauty and uniqueness might be for you.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art
1000 Fifth Ave.
New York, NY 10028
(212) 535-7710
www.metmuseum.org

If you’re a mom in search of an all-ages activity, visiting a museum is a great option anyone would enjoy. The Metropolitan Museum of Art is one of the finest and largest museums of the United States and presents more than two million works of art. You can connect with your little girl- who’ll always be your little girl no matter her age- as the museum opens up conversation for culture, history and art. The Met is a mommy/daughter experience neither of you could ever forget.

Related: 5 Best Under-The-Radar Museums For Kids In NYC

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch