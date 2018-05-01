CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Parents, Kids Both Joining In This Colorful Kill-Or-Be-Killed Videogame
Filed Under:Fortnite, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Millions of video game fans around the world are getting their first look this morning at the new season of “Fortnite: Battle Royale.”

The wildly popular multi-player game is described as Minecraft meets “Hunger Games,”” and fans are obsessed.

The release of the new season also solved one of Fortnite’s burning mysteries: A comet had recently appeared in the sky, causing anxiety and debate among players about its meaning.

We have the answer.

It crashed down on the island’s “Dusty Depot,” which has been appropriately renamed “Dusty Divot.”

In the shooting game, players are dropped on an island where they fight to be the last one standing.

“It’s something everybody has in common, everybody and their parents are playing Fortnite right now,” said Riverhead High School student Ryan Keane.

The game costs nothing to start, but players can pay for accessories to make their battles more colorful, including costumes and even dance moves for their characters.

“For free I can play it with friends, just chill,” said student Marco Lopez.

Those for-fee upgrades translates to big revenue for developer Epic Games. In March alone, Fortnite reportedly brought in $233 million – more than the global blockbuster movie “Black Panther” made in its opening weekend in the United States.

The game rewards building skills as much as marksmanship and propelled the careers of popular video game streamers like Tyler Blevins, aka “Ninja.”

With more than 6 million followers, “Ninja” broadcasting himself playing Fortnite on the popular site Twitch. His exploits are viewed by tens of thousands of viewers a day.

In March, “Ninja” teamed up with rappers Drake, Travis Scott, and NFL wide reciever Ju-Ju Smith-Schuster, breaking Twitch streaming records. More than 600,000 people tuned in for their battle.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch