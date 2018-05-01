GARFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – An SUV plowed into a dozen parked cars overnight in Garfield, New Jersey.

Police were called to MacArthur Avenue shortly before 2 a.m., where they found a Ford Explorer on fire with a 61-year-old driver slumped over the wheel.

Officers pried him free and carried him to safety.

Police said the SUV had slammed into 12 unoccupied vehicles along MacArthur Avenue before erupting in flames.

No one else was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed.