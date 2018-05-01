NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The 46th annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House opens to the public Tuesday.

Each room features décor from some of the city’s top interior designers and all the proceeds benefit after-school programs for children.

Twenty-two celebrated designers reworked a brownstone on East 76th Street and Park Avenue for the annual fundraiser for the Kips Bay Boy & Girls Club.

Room after room ranges in style, color and value but everyone is inspired by the kids who benefit.

“Without the Kips Bay, I don’t even know what I’d be doing right now,” student Elisa Urena told CBS2’s Alex Denis.

Urena is just one of 10,000 kids, ages 6 through 18, who attend after-school and enrichment programs at 10 locations throughout the Bronx.

Executive Director Daniel Quintero, who was a member of the Boys & Girls Club growing up, has seen first hand how the fundraiser changes lives. The money raised now accounts for a significant amount of the operating cost.

“I can’t imagine not having that 20 percent, that show house revenue, to be able continue to invest in the lives of our children,” said Quintero.

Admission is $40 and all of the money benefits the club. On top of that, most of the items in the mansion are for sale and designers have pulled the best of the best.

“The one thing about doing Kips Bay that is so much fun is you don’t have a budget,” said interior designer Bunny Williams.

From statues that sell for $30,000 to entire rooms valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars, no detail is spared.

“One of the most interesting elements about this room is the beading that’s on the walls. We actually had it hand stitched on the upholstery and it sort of marbles its way through the space,” said interior designer Caleb Anderson.

And while designers now compete for a coveted spot in the show house, the youth who benefit are never far from their minds.

Designers will be on location to give tips as you tour the space.

The show house is open to the public until May 31. For more information, click here.