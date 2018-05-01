CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The 46th annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House opens to the public Tuesday.

Each room features décor from some of the city’s top interior designers and all the proceeds benefit after-school programs for children.

Twenty-two celebrated designers reworked a brownstone on East 76th Street and Park Avenue for the annual fundraiser for the Kips Bay Boy & Girls Club.

Room after room ranges in style, color and value but everyone is inspired by the kids who benefit.

“Without the Kips Bay, I don’t even know what I’d be doing right now,” student Elisa Urena told CBS2’s Alex Denis.

Urena is just one of 10,000 kids, ages 6 through 18, who attend after-school and enrichment programs at 10 locations throughout the Bronx.

Executive Director Daniel Quintero, who was a member of the Boys & Girls Club growing up, has seen first hand how the fundraiser changes lives. The money raised now accounts for a significant amount of the operating cost.

“I can’t imagine not having that 20 percent, that show house revenue, to be able continue to invest in the lives of our children,” said Quintero.

Admission is $40 and all of the money benefits the club. On top of that, most of the items in the mansion are for sale and designers have pulled the best of the best.

“The one thing about doing Kips Bay that is so much fun is you don’t have a budget,” said interior designer Bunny Williams.

From statues that sell for $30,000 to entire rooms valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars, no detail is spared.

“One of the most interesting elements about this room is the beading that’s on the walls. We actually had it hand stitched on the upholstery and it sort of marbles its way through the space,” said interior designer Caleb Anderson.

And while designers now compete for a coveted spot in the show house, the youth who benefit are never far from their minds.

Designers will be on location to give tips as you tour the space.

The show house is open to the public until May 31.  For more information, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch