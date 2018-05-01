NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An off-duty Newark cop fought back Tuesday evening after authorities say he was the victim of an armed robbery.

Officials say a person tried to rob the off-duty officer near the corner of Clay Street and McCarter Highway just before 9 p.m.

The off-duty officer shot the suspect at least once, according to Newark officials.

It wasn’t immediately known what condition the suspect was in, or whether the off-duty officer was injured in the encounter.

Investigators say a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.