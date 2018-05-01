CBS 2 NYA safe discovered in a wall of the Jersey City mayor's office was opened Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2013. (credit: Glenn Schuck/1010 WINS) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An off-duty Newark cop fought back Tuesday evening after authorities say he was the victim of an armed robbery.

Officials say a person tried to rob the off-duty officer near the corner of Clay Street and McCarter Highway just before 9 p.m.

The off-duty officer shot the suspect at least once, according to Newark officials.

It wasn’t immediately known what condition the suspect was in, or whether the off-duty officer was injured in the encounter.

Investigators say a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

