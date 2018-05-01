NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to recover several religious artifacts that they say were stolen from a church in Harlem.
It happened last Thursday at the Holy Cross African Orthodox Church on West 129th Street.
Police said someone broke into the church, which is currently being renovated, by forcing open the front door. Once inside, police said they stole a gold staff, a challis, an 1890 Missile Bible, a gold Cross and a bronze memorial plaque.
Investigators have released photos of some of the items that were stolen and police are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.