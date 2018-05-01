NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to recover several religious artifacts that they say were stolen from a church in Harlem.

It happened last Thursday at the Holy Cross African Orthodox Church on West 129th Street.

Help us recover these stolen religious artifacts taken during a Burglary of a church being renovated. Anyone with information should call 18005778477. pic.twitter.com/ojFkMsS6ME — NYPD 32nd Precinct (@NYPD32Pct) May 1, 2018

Police said someone broke into the church, which is currently being renovated, by forcing open the front door. Once inside, police said they stole a gold staff, a challis, an 1890 Missile Bible, a gold Cross and a bronze memorial plaque.

Investigators have released photos of some of the items that were stolen and police are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.