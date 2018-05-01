NEW YORK (CBS SPORTS) — It feels like the Knicks coaching search has linked them to every available coach under the sun. Names like David Fizdale, Mark Jackson, David Blatt and even former New York coach Mike Woodson have all been listed as potential interview candidates. This is the first coaching hire made by front office tandem Steve Mills and Scott Perry, and they wouldn’t be doing their due diligence if they didn’t cast a wide net during the search.

On Tuesday it was reported that the Knicks concluded their interview process, with Warriors associate coach and former Cavaliers coach Mike Brown being the last interviewee, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. They’ll now move into the next phase of the process and decide who they want to hire. That hire could come within the week, per Wojnarowski.

It will be interesting to see what direction the Knicks choose to go with their hire. Many of the names they’ve been connected to have coaching experience and a winning attitude. They’ve been linked to a couple coaches with less experience, such as Juwan Howard and Jerry Stackhouse, but the majority are re-treads. It looks like the Knicks are interested in winning sooner rather than later.

Maybe this will finally be the coach and front office pairing New York has been looking for. If there’s one thing the Knicks are known for the last two decades it’s been turnover at the coaching position. Since 2001, they’ve had 10 different coaches. Mike D’Antoni had the longest tenure over that span when he coached the team from 2008-2012.