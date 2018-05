NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Plus size model Ashley Graham is promoting her new collection for “Swimsuits For All” with untouched and unedited photos.

In an Instagram post, she said “Reminder: Being authentic is beautiful.”

Introducing my latest @swimsuitsforall collection! We decided to use unedited paparazzi shots as the campaign images. Reminder: being authentic is beautiful. Shop my new collection now: https://t.co/IUqPkOo7hM pic.twitter.com/HqUtByGWFB — Ashley Graham (@theashleygraham) May 1, 2018

“I’m not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite – and you shouldn’t be either,” said Graham.

So excited for you guys to have my latest swim collection! 👙 https://t.co/xnupt98Eve — Ashley Graham (@theashleygraham) May 1, 2018

In 2016, Graham became the first plus-sized model to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue.