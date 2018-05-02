CBS 2 NYDamaged Macy's display window (credit: CBS 2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you like to garden, now is the time to plant. The weather is finally cooperating.

CBS2’s Cindy Hsu visited Hicks, the oldest and largest nursery on Long Island, for expert advice on how to get the most out of your garden.

Jackie Whitley was going for red geraniums.

“Just that burst of color. It just puts me in a good mood,” he told Hsu.

“Oh my gosh, it’s so nice and calm to see flowers, isn’t it?” said Rosalyn Catwell.

Ready, Set, Garden! Experts Say Now Is Prime Time To Plant

No matter what you choose to grow, Suzie Vezza says now is prime time.

“Everything will do beautifully now. Plant you vegetables, your herbs, your annuals and they’re going to do wonderful,” she said.

She said don’t get overwhelmed by all the choices. The key is to get the right plants for your growing conditions.

As far as vegetables, Vezza said tomatoes are the most popular, but sometimes less is more.

“The biggest mistake is planting them too close together and also not watering them properly,” she said.

She said don’t use a sprinkler, always water under the leaves.

When it comes to herbs, basil, rosemary and sage are very popular. But what about the sweetener stevia?

“Everybody hears about the stevia they sell in the stores. You can actually grow the leaves and then you just take the leaf and stick it in your tea. It’s wonderful,” said Vezza.

Gardening can end up costing a lot of money. So she says when it comes to flowers, go for the bigger packs, which will fill out your garden better without having to buy as many plants.

If you’ve never gardened before, the experts say to start small.

“Plant your vegetables in a pot, so then you can make sure that you get all the good nutrients, you get a good top soil, you get fertilizer,” Laura Baierwalter said.

So the key is to try to plant something and see what happens.

