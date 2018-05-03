JACKSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It was a day to remember at Six Flags Great Adventure on Thursday.

The famed amusement park closed to the general public, toned the music and lights down and hosted “Autism Day,” more than eight hours of fun for people with spectrum disorders.

Park officials made interventionists available, specialists familiar with the challenges faced by special needs people and their families. And for those who did get a bit overwhelmed by the commotion, a decompression center outfitted with beanbag chairs was made available.

The day also included presentations by spectrum-disorder professionals and vendors who serve the autism community.

CBS2’s Meg Baker was riding the merry-go-round and talking to families who were enjoying what was glorious weather and a wonderful experience.

“I’m excited about the whole Autism Day for kids with autism,” one woman said. “It’s a good, good way of bringing out these children who need time and a day to enjoy themselves.”

The event hit home for a lot of parents who navigate the daily challenge of raising a child with autism.

“My son is autistic. He’s 18 years old,” one man said. “We’ve never taken him to the amusement park before because we didn’t know how he would react. But because this is a special needs day we figured it’s a perfect day to let him have some fun.”

CBS2’s Baker asked the father how his son was handling the stimulation.

“So far, he’s great. A little anxiety in the beginning, but everyone out here is very helpful and accommodating. So we’re looking for a great day,” he said.

