CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Local TV, whole body cryotherapy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A literal “cool” health craze called whole body cryotherapy used by athletes and beauty seekers alike is promising to make people look and feel younger and healthier.

“We have the most recognized Hollywood celebrities coming here on a regular basis, professional athletes and executives of all industries,” said Ross Bevevino, president and CEO of Kryo X based in Midtown.

The likes of Michael Phelps, Demi Levato, Hugh Jackman, and even Shaquille O’Neal have braved cryotherapy booths that drop to 250 degrees below zero Fahrenheit to help people recover and rejuvenate, reports CBS2’s Alex Denis.

“It’s so cold, but it’s so worth it,” said Alissa Eig, who suffers from sports injuries but spends just 3 minutes in the full-body chamber. She claims to get the same recovery affects as a 15 minute ice bath.

“I feel so much better when I’m working out,” she said “I feel so much better when i’m walking around. I sleep better.”

Supporters of cryotherapy say treatments help alleviate muscle and joint pain, promote weight loss, relieve anxiety and anti-aging benefits in just 6 minutes.

“You don’t have to take off your make up, you don’t have to unclothe, it’s none of that,” said customer Abbe Large. “You hop in and you do the facial. You walk out and you’re glowing.”

Jonathan DeMatteis with Professional Physical Therapy says more people in the sports medicine world are sending patients into full-body cryotherapy chambers.

“I wanted to see what all the hype was all about, and as a test subject, I was like ‘wow,'” said DeMatteis. “This makes me feel better – but again, there’s research out there, but there needs to be more.”

The Food and Drug Administration agrees. After an informal review in 2016, the FDA did not clear or approve any of the cryotherapy claims and instead warned about the risk of frostbite.

“You should have a certified technician with you taking you through the entire process and monitoring you,” said FDA medical officer Dr. Aron Yustein.

For those willing to face face the freeze for a youthful appearance, single session prices range from $55 to $75.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch