NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A literal “cool” health craze called whole body cryotherapy used by athletes and beauty seekers alike is promising to make people look and feel younger and healthier.

“We have the most recognized Hollywood celebrities coming here on a regular basis, professional athletes and executives of all industries,” said Ross Bevevino, president and CEO of Kryo X based in Midtown.

The likes of Michael Phelps, Demi Levato, Hugh Jackman, and even Shaquille O’Neal have braved cryotherapy booths that drop to 250 degrees below zero Fahrenheit to help people recover and rejuvenate, reports CBS2’s Alex Denis.

“It’s so cold, but it’s so worth it,” said Alissa Eig, who suffers from sports injuries but spends just 3 minutes in the full-body chamber. She claims to get the same recovery affects as a 15 minute ice bath.

“I feel so much better when I’m working out,” she said “I feel so much better when i’m walking around. I sleep better.”

Supporters of cryotherapy say treatments help alleviate muscle and joint pain, promote weight loss, relieve anxiety and anti-aging benefits in just 6 minutes.

“You don’t have to take off your make up, you don’t have to unclothe, it’s none of that,” said customer Abbe Large. “You hop in and you do the facial. You walk out and you’re glowing.”

Jonathan DeMatteis with Professional Physical Therapy says more people in the sports medicine world are sending patients into full-body cryotherapy chambers.

“I wanted to see what all the hype was all about, and as a test subject, I was like ‘wow,'” said DeMatteis. “This makes me feel better – but again, there’s research out there, but there needs to be more.”

The Food and Drug Administration agrees. After an informal review in 2016, the FDA did not clear or approve any of the cryotherapy claims and instead warned about the risk of frostbite.

“You should have a certified technician with you taking you through the entire process and monitoring you,” said FDA medical officer Dr. Aron Yustein.

For those willing to face face the freeze for a youthful appearance, single session prices range from $55 to $75.