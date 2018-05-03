CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Former NYC Mayor Says Reimbursement Of Lawyer Cohen Should Absolve President Of Campaign Violations
Filed Under:Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Stormy Daniels

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has offered a stunning revelation in the Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels saga.

Giuliani says President Trump repaid $130,000 to Michael Cohen, his personal lawyer. The money was initially paid to Daniels, a porn star who claimed she had an extra-marital affair with Trump years before he won the White House.

MOREStormy Daniels Goes On “60 Minutes,” Describes Alleged Affair With Donald Trump

As a guest on “Fox And Friends” on Thursday morning, Giuliani said the president reimbursed Michael Cohen for the payment he made to Daniels.

“He was definitely reimbursed. There’s no doubt about it. Cohen made it go away. He did his job,” Giuliani said.

Stormy Daniels

Adult film star Stormy Daniels poke to “60 Minutes” on March 25, 2018 about her alleged affair with Donald Trump. (Photo: CBS News)

Giuliani also said the the payments to Cohen were made in $35,000 installments and were personal, not a campaign expense.

“It isn’t pocket change, but it was pretty close to it,” Giuliani said.

Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said the president may have violated campaign finance laws.

“Now, we have a clear example of the president and Michael Cohen lying repeatedly to the American people about this payment, about the arrangement,” Avenatti said.

A month ago the president denied knowing anything about the payment, the morning he fired off a series of tweets defending the arrangement Cohen had made.

“Money from the campaign or campaign contributions played no role in this transaction,” Trump wrote.

“With each passing week, more information comes out,” Avenatti said.

Daniels’ lawyer said the only way to find out the truth is to depose the president.

Giuliani said the reimbursement invalidates any claims that Cohen or the president broke any campaign finance laws by sending money to Daniels.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch