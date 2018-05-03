NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has offered a stunning revelation in the Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels saga.

Giuliani says President Trump repaid $130,000 to Michael Cohen, his personal lawyer. The money was initially paid to Daniels, a porn star who claimed she had an extra-marital affair with Trump years before he won the White House.

As a guest on “Fox And Friends” on Thursday morning, Giuliani said the president reimbursed Michael Cohen for the payment he made to Daniels.

“He was definitely reimbursed. There’s no doubt about it. Cohen made it go away. He did his job,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani also said the the payments to Cohen were made in $35,000 installments and were personal, not a campaign expense.

“It isn’t pocket change, but it was pretty close to it,” Giuliani said.

Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said the president may have violated campaign finance laws.

“Now, we have a clear example of the president and Michael Cohen lying repeatedly to the American people about this payment, about the arrangement,” Avenatti said.

A month ago the president denied knowing anything about the payment, the morning he fired off a series of tweets defending the arrangement Cohen had made.

“Money from the campaign or campaign contributions played no role in this transaction,” Trump wrote.

“With each passing week, more information comes out,” Avenatti said.

Daniels’ lawyer said the only way to find out the truth is to depose the president.

Giuliani said the reimbursement invalidates any claims that Cohen or the president broke any campaign finance laws by sending money to Daniels.