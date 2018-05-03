CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:David Fizdale, NBA, New York Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the details says the New York Knicks have agreed to hire David Fizdale as their new coach, The Associated Press reports.

The former Memphis Grizzlies coach will replace Jeff Hornacek, who was fired last month after two seasons.

gettyimages 645653948 Report: Knicks Tap Fizdale To Be New Head Coach

Head coach David Fizdale of the Memphis Grizzlies encourages his team on the sidelines against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on February 26, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Knicks then conducted a lengthy search before agreeing Thursday to a deal in principle with Fizdale, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was not officially announced.

ESPN first reported the agreement with Fizdale.

Fizdale led the Grizzlies to the playoffs in his first season before being fired early last season following a clash with star center Marc Gasol.

That did little to diminish the respect of Fizdale, who had been an assistant to Erik Spoelstra in Miami when the Heat won two NBA championships and developed strong relationships with superstars LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

The Knicks will hope he will have the same effect on their young team, which has missed the playoffs the past five seasons and could struggle again next season while All-Star Kristaps Porzingis recovers from a torn knee ligament.

Fizdale went 43-39 and led the Grizzlies to the playoffs in his lone full season in Memphis. He lasted just 19 games into the following season, when Gasol publicly objected to being left on the bench in the fourth quarter of a game.

Fizdale now becomes the 11th Knicks coach since Jeff Van Gundy resigned in the 2001-02 season.

