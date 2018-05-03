LEONIA, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Towns on the New Jersey side of the George Washington Bridge are being ordered to reopen their streets to everyone.

Leonia and Weehawken have been banning out-of-town traffic during certain hours saying it causes horrific gridlock.

But New Jersey’s attorney general says the ordinances are not legal.

The AG says any such traffic restrictions would need to be implemented in conjunction with the state Department of Transportation.

The towns say traffic has become an increasing problem with the rise of navigation apps.

The laws that went into effect earlier this year restricted access to approximately 60 side streets, where for years traffic apps have directed drivers as a shortcut to avoid highway traffic heading to the nearby bridge, clogging up local roads.