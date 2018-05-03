CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Bill de Blasio, desegregation, Local TV, Marcia Kramer, New York City Public Schools, Richard Carranza

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says he believes segregated schools are a problem, but he doesn’t believe busing students to other neighborhoods is a solution.

Instead, he’s considering other options that have some parents concerned.

As CBS2’s Political Reporter Marcia Kramer reported Thursday, the Upper West Side appears to be the testing ground for the mayor’s push to desegregate schools. For some, it’s an explosive issue.

“From a very selfish standpoint, I don’t want to see my real estate investment fizzle out when it’s all of our money, it’s everything we own,” Upper West Side parent Sarah Emley said.

She and her husband bought an apartment in the neighborhood because of the schools. But with the Department of Education considering a pilot program to reserve 25 percent of the seats in top middle schools on the Upper West Side for low-performing students, she’s worried.

“We’re barely getting by as new homeowners. To think we may have made a bad investment is what keeps me up at night,” Emley said. “It’s going to lose value if we’re not zoned in a good school district.”

De Blasio told Kramer he understands the concerns but he believes the Upper West Side model is a good one.

“I look forward to us taking those models all over the city and more and more kids learning in diversified classrooms,” he said.

The mayor’s comments come as a new study by The New School showed a stunning increase in the number of parents, in their hunt for better education, enrolling their kids in districts other than the one they live.

Forty percent of new kindergarten students enrolled in schools outside their neighborhood in last school year – up from 28 percent during the 2007-2008 academic year.

With the new Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza sparking the debate with a retweet nearly a week ago, Kramer asked the mayor how he plans to desegregate the city’s 1,700 plus schools.

“Is it busing, is it rezoning?” she asked.

“To create more diversity in schools, we should not rely on busing. Busing did not work and created a lot of division, needless division,” he replied.

Some parents Kramer spoke with asked why the city doesn’t improve all the schools.

The mayor said that’s his goal – to make all schools so good that parents won’t look outside their neighborhoods for a good classroom.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch