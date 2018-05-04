NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Governor Andrew Cuomo and primary challenger Cynthia Nixon are engaged in an ugly war of words.

The “Sex and the City” star released her tax returns, and Cuomo said she has something to hide.

Nixon called him a hypocrite.

On the show, her character Miranda once said “It’s ridiculous. I want to enjoy my success, not apologize for it.”

Her character may have meant those words on the show, but now that she’s running for governor, will she have to eat them?

It seemed a distinct possibility after she released her 2017 taxes Friday and Cuomo moved in for the kill, questioning why she was only willing to reveal a single year.

“The only reason you would bear the criticism is you have something to hide,” Cuomo said.

Nixon’s taxes, filed jointly with her wife Christine Marinoni, are complex and filed in six states. They show:

Slightly over $1 million in acting income

$619,799 in adjusted income

$196,375 in taxes paid to Uncle Sam

$53,000 in charitable contributions

Cuomo said her failure to disclose more showed a lack of transparency and a disregard for gubernatorial tradition.

“George Pataki, a Republican, released 14 years of taxes. Eliot Spitzer released 10 years of taxes. I released more than 10 years of taxes,” Cuomo said.

Team Nixon was not about to take that lying down,” CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported.

“New Yorkers have watched Andrew Cuomo cater to billionaires and corporations in return for huge donations, and then embarrass the nation by having his top aides go on multiple trials for political corruption,” said Nixon senior strategist Rebecca Katz.

She said that in 2010, Cuomo only disclosed his total income prior to the election and waited until after he won to release his complete taxes.

Cuomo reported an adjusted gross income of $212,776.

“The releasing of tax information is vital because then you understand how the person lives, how the person finances their lifestyle,” Cuomo said.

This is just the beginning, Kramer reported. Questions are being raised about political contributions to Mayor Bill de Blasio by Nixon’s wife while she worked for the Department of Education.

Campaign finance records claim she worked not for the DOE, but Nixon’s company Fickle Mermaid.