CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Chris Melore, Fast Food, Health, Infertility, Local TV, Pregnancy, Talkers

CBS Local — Could a woman’s diet affect her chances of becoming pregnant? A new study says yes and found that fast food played a major role in preventing the conception of a child.

The Details:

  • A study says eating fast food can increase infertility by 16 percent
  • Diets lacking fruits were also found to hurt the chance of getting pregnant
  • Australian researchers say eating fish and leafy greens are fine for women trying to conceive 

In a study, published in Human Reproduction, Australian researchers have concluded that the amount of fruit and fast food in a diet can significantly affect the time it takes for a woman to become pregnant. “Lower intakes of fruit and higher intakes of fast food were both associated with modest increases in TTP (time to pregnancy) and infertility,” researchers wrote in the May 4 report.

Scientists examined the diets of nearly 5,600 women in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and Great Britain to see if what they were eating on a regular basis delayed pregnancy. Dr. Jessica Grieger from the University of Adelaide warned that a diet rich in fast food could increase the risk of infertility by as much as 16 percent.

Women who admitted to eating fast food four times a week took nearly a month longer to get pregnant than patients who rarely or never ate fast food. “We recommend that women who want to become pregnant should align their dietary intakes towards national dietary recommendations for pregnancy,” Grieger said in a press release.

The lack of fruit in a woman’s diet also played factor in pregnancy; with women who ate fruit less than three times a month taking two to three weeks longer to conceive. Researchers listed burgers, pizza, fried chicken, and potato chips as items that were all considered fast food during their experiment. Green leafy vegetables and fish were both found to have no effect on the time it took women to become pregnant.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch