NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — From Mother’s Day to Memorial Day, May is packed with some deep retail discounts for the entire family.

Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge has the insight on May’s best buys and she says “mom” is the word of the month.

“You rack your brain to try to figure out a way to thank her for everything that she does,” she told CBS2’s Alex Denis. “Thankfully, there’s a lot of sales in that gifty categories.”

Including apparel and accessories, beauty and jewelry.

“This is one of the two good times for jewelry, Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day,” said Bodge.

Look for 30 percent off sales, 50 percent off clearance and free gift with purchase.

“Big box stores like Macy’s, Penny’s and Khols will have lots of Mother’s Day deals available,” said Bodge.

And to sweeten the discount, use a promo code.

“You can always find extra coupon codes like the promo code ‘Mother.’ Look at sites like SlickDeals,” said Bodge.

If you need a new appliance, May had been coined “Maytag Month.”

“Maytag has a deep promotion where you can get back up to $700 on select appliances depending on how many you buy. We also see strong deals from home depot and sears.”

The month raps up with a three-day weekend.

“Memorial Day, we know that we have mattress deals and we see a lot of deals in camping and outdoors,” said Bodge.

Which includes athletic apparel and footwear.

“The discounts are anywhere between 50to 66 percent off, everything from leggings to sneakers from Nike to Under Armour,” said Bodge.

But not everything is fair game in May.

“You may think because the weather is nicer, you’ll see good deals on patio furniture,” Bodge said. “But this is not the time to buy those items. They will be priced at a premium because everyone is rushing out to get them.”

Same goes for summer apparel. You won’t see great sales on the latest trends until August.

