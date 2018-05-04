CBS 2 NYPeople enter the subway at Union Square (credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS […]
WCBS 880People enter the subway at Union Square (credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio […]
1010 WINSPeople enter the subway at Union Square (credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US […]
WFANPeople enter the subway at Union Square (credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity […]
WLNYPeople enter the subway at Union Square (credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Measles

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Health officials want to warn people in three New York counties about potential measles exposures.

The Department of Health said Friday two people in Putnam County developed the virus from exposure to two tourists from Europe who visited the area last month.

Anyone who visited the following locations may have been exposed:

Watchtower Educational Center, 100 Watchtower Drive, Patterson, NY
between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on April 26, 2018 in the dining hall;
between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on April 27, 2018 in the main lobby area;
and between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on April 27, 2018 in the dining hall.

Museum at the Watchtower World Headquarters, 1 Kings Drive, Tuxedo Park, NY between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on April 27, 2018.

Red Line Diner, 588 Route 9, Fishkill, NY between 10:30 p.m. on April 27, 2018 and 1:30 a.m. on April 28, 2018.

Subway Restaurant in Patterson Commons, 3104 Route 22, Patterson, NY between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on April 29, 2018.

DeCicco and Sons (food market), 50 Independent Way, Brewster, NY between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on May 1, 2018.

Health officials previously warned that anyone who visited the following locations may have also been exposed:

Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 873 New Jersey Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on April 15, 2018.

Watchtower World Headquarters, 1 Kings Drive, Tuxedo Park, NY, between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on April 16, 2018.

Watchtower Educational Center, 100 Watchtower Drive, Patterson, NY, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on April 17, 2018.

Health officials said a third case of measles has been confirmed in Connecticut.

Symptoms of measles include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis, or runny nose and usually appear 10 to 12 days after exposure.

Officials advise individuals who may have been exposed who have symptoms consistent with measles to contact their healthcare provider, local clinic, or emergency department before going for care to prevent the spread of the illness.

More information about measles can be found here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch