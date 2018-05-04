NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Health officials want to warn people in three New York counties about potential measles exposures.

The Department of Health said Friday two people in Putnam County developed the virus from exposure to two tourists from Europe who visited the area last month.

Anyone who visited the following locations may have been exposed:

Watchtower Educational Center, 100 Watchtower Drive, Patterson, NY

between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on April 26, 2018 in the dining hall;

between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on April 27, 2018 in the main lobby area;

and between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on April 27, 2018 in the dining hall.

Museum at the Watchtower World Headquarters, 1 Kings Drive, Tuxedo Park, NY between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on April 27, 2018.

Red Line Diner, 588 Route 9, Fishkill, NY between 10:30 p.m. on April 27, 2018 and 1:30 a.m. on April 28, 2018.

Subway Restaurant in Patterson Commons, 3104 Route 22, Patterson, NY between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on April 29, 2018.

DeCicco and Sons (food market), 50 Independent Way, Brewster, NY between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on May 1, 2018.

Health officials previously warned that anyone who visited the following locations may have also been exposed:

Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 873 New Jersey Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on April 15, 2018.

Watchtower World Headquarters, 1 Kings Drive, Tuxedo Park, NY, between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on April 16, 2018.

Watchtower Educational Center, 100 Watchtower Drive, Patterson, NY, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on April 17, 2018.

Health officials said a third case of measles has been confirmed in Connecticut.

Symptoms of measles include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis, or runny nose and usually appear 10 to 12 days after exposure.

Officials advise individuals who may have been exposed who have symptoms consistent with measles to contact their healthcare provider, local clinic, or emergency department before going for care to prevent the spread of the illness.

More information about measles can be found here.