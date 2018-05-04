CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A big blue security robot is raising eyebrows at LaGuardia Airport.

LaGuardia Gateway Partners say the robot is there to patrol Terminal B.

While some people are intrigued by the airport’s newest employee, others find it downright weird.

“I’ve never seen one before,” one woman told CBS2’s Dave Carlin. “I like it. He’s cute.”

“Cute” is up for debate. The robot rolls right up to people and stops. Just looking at it, you know it’s a security robot. It says so.

It has four cameras, microphones and sensors.

It has some fans, but some people say it invades their space, Carlin reported.

“It’s a little creepy. I don’t know, it’s the first time I’ve seen it,” one man told Carlin.

“I’m not scared of it. I’m not, I’m just not sure what it’s intentions are,” another woman said.

Whether the robot contains facial recognition software or license plate reading technology isn’t being confirmed by LGP.

A representative says no taxpayer money is being spent on it, it’s privately funded and in the testing phase.

Some people don’t like the robot – not one little bit, Carlin reported.

He spotted a child screaming and running from it.

“I think it’s stupid. It’s a waste of money. You’re taking away from cops’ jobs they should be doing, not a robot.”

LGP told Carlin the robot can see things the human eye might miss.

It makes announcements, although Carlin was unable to get it to sound off.

There’s no word on whether the robot is here to stay. It has been on patrol for a few months.

Carlin asked how much it costs and was not given an answer, told only that it is on a one year contract.

