Filed Under:Donald Trump, Local TV, National Rifle Association, Stormy Daniels

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) – President Donald Trump traveled to Dallas Friday to address the National Rifle Association.

After the Parkland, Fla. school shooting, Trump declared he would stand up to the gun lobby, but has since backed off the tough talk.

Trump commented Friday morning on the economy as the unemployment rate hit 3.9 percent in April, breaking below four percent for the first time since December 2000.

Businesses added 164,000 jobs in April.



Meanwhile, reaction continues to the revelation by Trump’s new attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, that Trump repaid his personal lawyer for hush money given to Stormy Daniels.

Giuliani said the president did not know the specific details at the time, but did know about a general arrangement that Michael Cohen would take care of things.

“This was information the president did not know at the time but eventually learned,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Thursday.

In a Tweet, the president defended the arrangement Cohen made, writing “money from the campaign or campaign contributions played no role in this transaction.”

Friday, Trump said Giuliani will “get his facts straight.”

Trump said Giuliani “is a great guy but he just started a day ago.” He said the former New York City mayor is “learning the subject matter” and will be issuing a statement.

The president added that “virtually everything” reported about the payments were wrong. He did not elaborate.

Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One that “We’re not changing any stories.” He said, “take a look at what I said.”

Regarding the Mueller investigation, Trump said “he would love to speak.”

“I would love to speak, I would love to go, nothing I want to do more, because we did nothing wrong,” Trump said.

Trump also commented on North Korea and upcoming talks with Kim Jong Un.

“We’re having very substantive talks with North Korea, and a lot of things have already happened with respect to the hostages, and I think you’re going to see very good things,” Trump said. “As I said yesterday, stay tuned, I think you’re going to be seeing very, very good things.”

