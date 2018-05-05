NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Heads up for any drivers hitting the road this weekend.

Thanks to the Five Boro Bike Tour and Long Island Marathon, getting around the Tri-State Area won’t be easy.

Here’s what you need to know.

Long Island Marathon festivities go on all weekend, but Sunday is the bigger of the two traffic events because of the 10-K race. Most of the Wantagh Parkway will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Exits off the Meadowbrook and Northern State Parkways will be blocked, as well as portions of the Jericho Turnpike, Brush Hollow Road, and Merrick Avenue.

Police will be out directing traffic, but it’s safe to say drivers should try to avoid the area around Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

All streets are set to reopen around 3 p.m., but that’s subject to change.

Every borough of the city will be affected Sunday by the Five Borough Bike Tour, which will kick off at 7:30 a.m. and wrap up early in the evening.

Tens of thousands of cyclists will take to the streets for the 40-mile trip from the tip of Manhattan through all five boroughs before finishing on Staten Island.

Numerous streets int he city, From TriBeCa to Central Park, will be affected as well as major thoroughfares like the Brooklyn Queens Expressway and the Verrazano Bridge.

There will also be roving closures and detours along the route throughout the day.

As always, make sure to check your route before leaving the house.