ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – After several months on the run, the man accused of stabbing a beloved deacon on Long Island was behind bars Saturday morning after what authorities described as a “relentless” search.

Police and U.S. Marshals say they caught up to the suspect, 47-year-old Andre Patton, in Memphis, Tennessee earlier this week.

The Diocese of Rockville Centre has shuttered Anthony House since the devastating November murder of Deacon Patrick Logsdon. He ran the transitional home in Roosevelt for years, and gave a safe and supportive environment for recovering addicts and men fresh from prison. 

“He was a nice guy,” a neighbor said shortly after Logsdon’s death. “He left his door open for people that didn’t have places to go.”

The house on East Roosevelt Avenue was Logsdon’s own home, according to neighbors. Patton allegedly stabbed Logsdon following some sort of argument about the home’s treatment program.

Police say they were relentless in their search for Patton, who had been using the alias “Justin Clayton” in Memphis, Tennessee. He was arrested in a separate assault, but investigators say it was ultimately his fingerprints that linked him to the homicide on Long Island.

Police were looking for Patton for months, and announced late Friday the search had come to an end.

Patton is facing second degree murder charges.

